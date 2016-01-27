JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Summertime is still in full swing with plenty of sunshine and toasty temperatures. Don't forget about the humidity, too! High pressure will control our forecast for the next several days meaning thunderstorm chances will be kept at bay.

Hit repeat on Sunday with another hot sunshine filled day and highs in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values will be in the triple digits! We won't have many chances for a rain shower to cool us down; only one or two isolated downpours can be expected by the late afternoon and early evening.

High pressure remains in control for the majority of the upcoming work week, but a front eventually breaks our hot and sunny pattern. This front will increase thunderstorm chances, especially by late Wednesday and Thursday.

Out in the tropics things are nice and quiet for the next week or so.

