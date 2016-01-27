JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Subtropical Storm Ernesto has formed in the tropics but will continue to move away in the North Atlantic and weaken by Friday. Most of all it will have no major impacts to people.

Our stormy pattern relaxes this afternoon with less than two hours of rain for most areas. The timing is everything. The main storm time is from 2-6 p.m. Rain chances have been lowered to 40% for Duval with a 60% chance for southeast Georgia. The main impacts of heavy rain and lightning.

Thursday-Weekend, the heat will build in with below average rain chances and only a late sea breeze. Highs may push well into the 90s by late week!

