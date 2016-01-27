JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The main storm time will be between now and 4 p.m. with most of us dry in time for the late day and evening commute. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. A few isolated thundershowers may linger until 7 p.m. for Baker, Union, Bradford and Columbia Counties along with interior Georgia.

This Johnny come early shower pattern will hold until Wednesday with the onshore flow with a drier and hotter finish to the week as temperatures surge into the lower to middle 90s.

The WEEKEND: More heat than rain with highs in the lower 90s.

Our pattern dries out and heats up as we finish August and more importantly it remain quiet in the tropics. It does look we will have to watch the African Wave Train a little closer as we head into the first weekend of September and approach peak season on September 10th.

