JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The cool and dry air continues to blow in, clearing clouds and providing refreshing mornings and crisp afternoons.

Clouds hang around through the evening Saturday, they are taking their time to clear. With that fresh breeze blowing, it'll be almost chilly tonight! As the 4th quarter rolls around of the Georgia-Florida game, temperatures will be dipping into the 50s.

Sunday morning we'll need the sweaters headed out the door! As clouds clear through the night, we should wake up to a beautiful sunrise and low temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Plenty of sun expected, so highs will bounce into the mid and upper 70s.

Expect clear, crisp mornings and refreshing afternoons through at least Tuesday! Highs hover near 80 degrees come Halloween, the forecast for trick-or-treating looks excellent! Temperatures into the 70s as the sun sets. No rain to worry about!

Next best chance of rain arrives later this week, likely later Thursday through Friday, as another cold front will swing through.

TROPICS: Oscar is a subtropical storm swirling in the central Atlantic. It's expected to strengthen as it meander over open waters for about a week . No concerns over the next week or so, Oscar could send a swell to the beach.

