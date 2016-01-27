JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Coastal showers will spread inland and focus west of highway 301 by late day and this evening. So if you still need to go to the polls it is looking much better before they close at 7 p.m. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

This early bird shower pattern finally settles down by Wednesday-Friday with fewer showers and more sunshine. Temperatures will heat up into the lower 90s.

Holiday Weekend: All eyes on a busier tropics but quieter here close to home with plenty of good beach and pool weather. Pleasant ocean breezes keep highs close to 90. Rain chances remain below average for this time of year.

Tropics: The African Wave Train may produce a named system out in the Open Atlantic this weekend and early next week and we will also have to watch the Gulf of Mexico more closely by Labor Day.

