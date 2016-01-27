JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Downpours moving in off the Atlantic through Tuesday.

Drier and more pleasant conditions arrive by Wednesday with high pressure in control over the Southeast U.S. Highs will remain mainly in the middle and upper 80s.

LESLIE is a large cyclone that has hurricane force gusts. Its main impact will be felt over the open Atlantic for the next several days as it heads southwest to a position east of Bermuda.

