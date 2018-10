JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The treat will continue through daytime Thursday, but dark clouds will head our way after sunset.

Friday looks to be wet with even some thunderstorms.

Saturday will be cooler and dry, but coastal showers may return by later Sunday.

TROPICS: Hurricane Oscar is now racing toward The North Atlantic. The swell from Oscar will reach our beaches and increase our rip current risk Wednesday and Thursday.

