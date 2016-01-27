JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A damp night expected with a few leftover showers building in from the south. However, drier conditions are on the way this weekend.

Damp and muggy start to the day Friday with temperatures in the 70s. With plenty of sun we'll quickly warm near 90 degrees. Less thunderstorm activity expected, only a few scattered thunderstorms after 4pm or so developing with the sea breeze. Looks great for the Stuff the Bus festivities as well, bring the sunglasses!

Even drier into the weekend! Saturday should feature a nice ocean breeze, which will keep the already limited, isolated, shower/storm activity well to the west. Sunday looks even nicer with more sun, highs into the low 90s.

Tropics remain quiet in the Atlantic Basin with a much different pattern than the last two active years for us. But we will stay prepared.

