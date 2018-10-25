JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As the dry, cool air blows in behind the departing cold front, today will provide a brief break in the rain as additional precipitation returns Sunday.

Post cold front weather expected Saturday! Increasing sun through the day with a fresh, crisp breeze. Sweaters may be needed as high temperatures will barely reach 70 degrees in most locations. The same, departing cold front that brought the thunderstorms Friday lifts back towards the First Coast, which brings a return to the showers on Sunday.

maxuser

Don't forget to turn back your clocks one hour as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2:00am Sunday!

It'll be a dry start to the Sunday, but we'll notice increasing clouds by late morning. Widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms fill in after the 2/3 o'clock hour in the afternoon. Temperatures as a result of the wind shift reach the upper 70s, with increasing humidity.

We'll keep the showers and thunderstorms around on Monday as the lifting front stalls overhead. Expect a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the low 80s.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet and should remain that way for the next week or so.

© 2018 WTLV