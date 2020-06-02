Strong to severe storms will arrive late day and into the evening on Thursday.

With those storms, some cancellations and closures have been announced around our area.

FULL FORECAST: Strong to severe storms rumble in later today

Cancelations and Closures

Duval County Schools

Due to expected severe weather later this afternoon, Duval County Schools district is canceling all after school activities.

Cancellations include:

All athletic events and practices

Extended day programs

Team up and other after school programs

After school arts programs

Clubs and any other extracurricular activities

Parent events

Community meetings

Alternative certification professional development classes

At the conclusion of normal school hours, students who are bus riders will be placed on the buses to bring them home. Students who are not bus riders will be held at school until approved individuals arrive to drive or escort children home.

Normal school hours for all schools can be found on this webpage.

Florida State University

Out of an abundance of caution, Florida State University will close its Tallahassee campuses beginning at 3 p.m. due to the threat of severe weather.

All Thursday classes will meet as scheduled prior to 3 p.m. On-campus housing, Suwannee Dining Room, Strozier Library and the Leach Recreation Center will remain open and continue to operate as scheduled.

The Florida State University Panama City, FL campus will be closed for the entire day on Thursday, Feb. 6 due to the threat of severe weather.

The FSU Coastal and Marine Laboratory will close at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Storms with damaging wind arrive from the west after 3pm.

