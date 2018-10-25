JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Cooler air will blow in all weekend.

GAME DAY SATURDAY: Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and turning gusty. Highs in the lower to middle 70s. Temperatures will quickly fall in the second half as we prepare for our chilliest night so far this season. By 7 p.m. we drop into the middle 60s with 50s by 10 p.m.

SUNDAY: A chilly start in the middle to upper 40s inland to the upper 50s at the beach. Expect bright sun, blue skies and a lighter breeze with highs only in the lower 70s.

TROPICS: The name Oscar will be given to a tropical system developing out in the Atlantic over the next few days, it's expected to meander over the open Atlantic for about a week or so and will not impact us except for maybe a swell.

