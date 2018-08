JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Coastal showers will come ashore early.

Northeast winds will hold the heat down Friday, but it will bring in the showers.

Friday through the weekend showers will arrive early and head west. This means most of the longer lasting thunderstorms will be well west of the metro by 6pm all three days.

Hurricane Lane hitting Hawaii with torrential rains, but for now the eyewall is staying well offshore. Continue to check back for updates on-air and online.

