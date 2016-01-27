JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Coastal showers increasing and coming ashore.

This early bird shower pattern finally settles down by Wednesday-Friday with fewer showers and more sunshine. Temperatures will heat up into the lower 90s.

Holiday Weekend: All eyes on a busier tropics but quieter here close to home with plenty of good beach and pool weather. Pleasant ocean breezes keep highs close to 90. Rain chances remain below average for this time of year.

Tropics: The African Wave Train may produce a named system out in the Open Atlantic this weekend . Closer to home just tropical chaos right now, but by the weekend some energy may begin to organize and head toward Florida by the Labor Day.

