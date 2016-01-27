JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- While our rain chances have increased for the weekend, there still will be plenty of dry time over the next few days. We'll notice coastal showers increasing into the afternoon Saturday, around 1 or 2 pm, then working to the west and clearing by 6 or 7 pm.

Until the showers fill in, expect plenty of warm sun with highs trying to reach 90 degrees and a fresh breeze off the ocean. Less rain activity for our Sunday, just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms with the sea breeze. Highs again near 90.

Things look a bit drier into the workweek. Rain chances stay low through Thursday with only isolated activity expected. More thunderstorms likely by the end of next week.

Tropics: Lane continues to weaken offshore of the Hawaiian Islands, but is still dumping tremendous amounts of rainfall. Over 40" have fallen on the Big Island, that's over 3 feet! In the Atlantic, things are quiet over the next 5 days or so. We'll keep an eye to the deep tropical Atlantic waters as we head into September and approach peak season.

