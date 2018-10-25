JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A beautiful, crisp autumn start to Sunday gives way to returning clouds and rain chances.

maxuser

The same cold front that brought the thunderstorms on Friday lifts back towards the First Coast, which brings in more clouds and showers by Sunday. Increasing clouds today with temperatures in the mid 70s, we'll notice a touch of humidity by the afternoon.

After 3 or 4 pm this afternoon a few showers filter in, by this time most of us will notice the clouds more than any shower activity. It's not until after dinner, say 7 or 8 pm that rain fills in from the south.

A few showers could linger through the night, as the lifting front stalls overhead. This could make for a damp commute into work Monday. We'll keep the showers and thunderstorms around into Monday afternoon, expect a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the low 80s.

Another cold front will push through early Wednesday, but it's our next front on Friday that helps to increase thunderstorm chances once again. As a result, next weekend is looking much cooler and breezy.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet and should remain that way for the next week or so.

© 2018 WTLV