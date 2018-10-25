JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Cloudier skies and higher rain chances to end off the weekend, and things look to stay unsettled for the week ahead. Keep the umbrellas and First Coast News apps handy!

maxuser

A few showers and rumbles of thunder will linger into the evening as the warm front stalls across the region. We'll see mild overnight temperatures in the middle and upper 60s, which could also help lead to some patchy fog into the morning commute.

Roadways will likely be damp for the commute into work and school on Monday. Another round of downpours will develop by the afternoon, but overall expect a mostly cloudy and dreary, warm day with highs near 80.

A series of fronts keeps the weather pattern unsettled and active into the week ahead. An area of low pressure will track through the region on Thursday, leading to even more showers by the week's end. Conditions will slowly cool by then, but a sharper cool down can be expected by the weekend in the wake of a cold front.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet and should remain that way for the next week or so.

