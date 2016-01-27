JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Mother Nature sure is giving us a ride this week as we track more rounds showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the work week. The rain is good for our plants and yards, plus it also helps bring relief to our intense summer heat and humidity!

Showers will linger across northeast Florida into the early evening with a few rumbles still rolling across southeast Georgia. Our main concern tonight will be slippery roads for commuters and folks heading out for any evening plans. Lows dip back into the muggy middle 70s overnight.

On Wednesday, we'll start off with a great sunrise and a few clouds in our sky by 6:36 a.m. Similar to Tuesday, the rain will push in from the Gulf Coast by mid-morning and reach our I-75 corridor around lunch time. Expect a few gusty thunderstorms between 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. as the storms near the East Coast. The early start to the storms means an earlier end, so just damp roadways by the early evening hours.

For the rest of the week, there are no signs of a break in this stormy weather. We will remain stuck between high pressure to the southwest and a front to the northwest funneling in plenty of moisture. It will not a washout every day, but have your First Coast News App handy. By the weekend, we'll see scattered afternoon storms once again with highs in the lower 90s.

© 2018 WTLV