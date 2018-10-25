JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Our classic October weather will hold through Wednesday night. So it looks like a treat with the added bonus of the opening of The Fair.

Our rain chances will increase by about sunset Thursday.

Friday looks to be wet with even some thunderstorms.

Saturday will be cooler and dry, but coastal showers may return by later Sunday.

TROPICS: Hurricane Oscar is now racing toward The North Atlantic. The swell from Oscar will reach our beaches and increase our rip current risk Wednesday and Thursday.

© 2018 WTLV