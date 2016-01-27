JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Happy Labor Day! The good news is we have no direct impacts from developing Tropical Storm Gordon but be careful heading to South Florida, the Keys and Gulf Coast with heavier rain and possible flooding. Here at home it's about the rip currents, rough seas and occasional showers. If you are going to the beach stay near a life guard with moderate rip currents expected. Today's highs will remain the muggy middle to upper 80s.

As Tropical Storm Gordon heads to Louisiana we actually dry out with plenty of sunshine T uesday and Wednesday, but a few lingering rip currents are likely at the beach with the onshore flow. Showers and storms will slowly increase once again by late week.

As is par for the course with the peak of our hurricane season this week we will be tracking at least a couple systems including Florence out in the Open Atlantic but by later this week interests in Bermuda may have to take notice. We take it a day at a time. Stay prepared and keep checking back for more on the tropics, make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

