JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Super spring weather holds on for one more day before the heat and humidity start to build in! Today's highs in the lower to middle 80s. An east wind near 10 mph. Thursday inland highs hit near 90 due to a more tropical south-southeast breeze. The opening round of the Players will be the place to be for golf and cooler weather with a sea breeze by afternoon and highs in the lower to middle 80s.

The latest models continue to trend south for the best chance of rain for Mother's Day keeping our area on the drier side of a developing low pressure. This would keep our highest rain chances Monday and Tuesday. This forecast could still change depending on where the low pressure forms so keep checking back. But for now the news is good for a great weekend of golf!

We keep the sunshine this week as temperatures warm into the middle to upper 80s by Thursday with lower 90s Friday and Saturday. At the Stadium Course cooler ocean breezes keep highs in the middle to upper 80s.

