JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Drier for at least the next four days, although warm and humid.

The tropical tranquility will give way to windy , wet weather next week.

LESLIE is a large cyclone that has hurricane force gusts. Its main impact will be felt over the open Atlantic for the next several days as it heads southwest to a position east of Bermuda. But it will continue to send a long period swell with elevated rip risk our way for day.

CARIBBEAN LOW: At the least will make for windy and wet weather much of next week.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

