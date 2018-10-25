JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A very nice Halloween with candy cumulus clouds and plenty of fine fair weather. It will be a little warmer today after a cool start. Highs in the lower to middle 80s inland to near 80 at the beach. Tonight spooky stars but no rain. A sunset at 6:39 p.m. so watch out for the little ones. No moonlight until after midnight.

November starts with no sign of fall with record highs and breezy conditions. Near record highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Friday looks to be our rainy day with a thunderstorm possible.

Saturday will be cooler and dry, but coastal showers may return by later Sunday.

TROPICS: Hurricane Oscar is now racing toward The North Atlantic. The swell from Oscar will reach our beaches and increase our rip current risk Wednesday and Thursday.

