JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Our nocturnal showers have once again ramped up off our coast and with an onshore flow a few of these showers will make it to our coastal counties first thing this morning once again. Make sure to allow extra time. Our second round of rain hits between noon and 4 p.m. and like yesterday will include downpours and lightning. The drive home looks nice once again for most of us! Highs today in the upper 80s to near 90.

This early bird shower pattern looks to settle down by Wednesday-Friday with fewer showers and more sunshine. Temperatures will heat up into the lower 90s.

Holiday Weekend: All eyes on a busier tropics but quieter here close to home with plenty of good beach and pool weather. Pleasant ocean breezes keep highs close to 90. Rain chances remain below average for this time of year.

Tropics: The African Wave Train may produce a named system out in the Open Atlantic this weekend and early next week and we will also have to watch the Gulf of Mexico more closely by Labor Day.

