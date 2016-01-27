JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A great week of weather for the kids and teachers who are heading back to school, but also for the kids who are enjoying their final week of summer break! It will be hot and humid with sunshine being the rule. Get outside and enjoy it!

Lows will be near average in the lower and middle 70s. Afternoon highs will range from the lower to middle 90s. The humidity increases by Wednesday with heat index values reaching or exceeding 100 degrees. Slowly, but surely our storm chances will return but no day looks to be a washout through the end of the week. Expect more splash and dash type thunderstorms by late day, especially as we near Thursday into the weekend.

Conditions looks great for the Jaguars pre-season opener on Thursday and we'll have plenty of great baseball weather for the Jumbo Shrimp back in town on Wednesday.

In the tropics, there is a slim chance for some development way out in the Atlantic although it poses no threat to land. The big threats remain in the Pacific as we continue to watch Hector, which should pass just south of Hawaii with some rough seas and surf by mid to late week.

