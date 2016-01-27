JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Good Morning! The winds of change bring a brighter forecast. The deep southwest flow is replaced by Bermuda high pressure with a kinder south to southeast wind keeping thunderstorm activity more isolated today. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s. A heat index of 100-105 so make sure the kids have plenty of water at football practice.

Subtropical Storm Ernesto weakens today over the open Atlantic over 2,500 miles from Jacksonville. No significant tropical activity is expected in the Atlantic over the next 7-10 days!

Friday-Weekend, the heat will build in with below average rain chances and only a late sea breeze. Highs may push well into the 90s by late week!

