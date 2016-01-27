JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It's been a rough wake up call the last couple days but today a much drier start with only a lonely sun shower this morning. Get out the sunglasses with our storm zone this afternoon shifting well west of Jacksonville. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. Be careful of enhanced rip currents at the beach. In the tropics we will be watching the Caribbean but no development is expected for several days. We may see an increase in tides, wind and rain late next week. Keep checking back.

Tonight the big story will be mostly clear skies and our coolest weather in four months with lows inland dropping to the middle to upper 60s. Enjoy it while you can with increasing humidity by the weekend.

LESLIE is a large cyclone that has hurricane force gusts. Its main impact will be felt over the open Atlantic for the next several days as it heads southwest to a position east of Bermuda. But it will continue to send a long period swell with elevated rip risk our way for day.

CARIBBEAN LOW: At the least will make for windy and wet weather much of next week.

