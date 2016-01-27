JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With Bermuda high pressure in place, we'll see hot and humid conditions into the weekend with a few afternoon storms popping up. Heat index values will be in the triple digits, so if you're out enjoying the sunshine make sure to load up on the H2O!

Temperatures at the bus stop on Friday morning will be in the middle to upper 70s at the coast; lower to middle 70s inland. By the afternoon, our highs will be topping out in the upper 80s to near 90 at the coast; lower 90s inland.

As we near the 3 and 4 o'clock hours, expect showers and thunderstorms to be popping up on radar. However, they will be isolated in nature and likely favor areas along the I-10 corridor into southeast Georgia through sunset.

Subtropical Storm Ernesto continues to weaken and move farther away from us over the open Atlantic Ocean. There is a low chance for a tropical wave approaching the Lesser Antilles to develop, but the system moves into an environment not as favorable in the next several days.

