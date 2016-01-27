JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It's smooth sailing into the weekend with beautiful weather in the forecast on the way there. Drier conditions with only a lone sun shower here or there expected. Temperatures in the 80s, close to 90 degrees with plenty of sun. Be careful of enhanced rip currents at the beach.

Tonight the big story will be mostly clear skies and our coolest weather in four months with lows inland dropping to the middle to upper 60s. Enjoy it while you can with increasing humidity by the weekend.

CARIBBEAN LOW: We have our eyes on energy in the Caribbean, where a cluster of showers and thunderstorms will increase our rain chances next week. We may see an increase in tides, wind and rain later next week. Keep checking back for updates.

LESLIE is a large cyclone that has hurricane force gusts. Its main impact will be felt over the open Atlantic for the next several days as it heads southwest to a position east of Bermuda. But it will continue to send a long period swell with elevated rip risk our way for day.

