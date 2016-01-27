JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A great day for all the kids heading back to school in Georgia. No rain to dodge and great picture taking weather in the nice bright sunshine! A nice ridge of high pressure continues to dominate our weather for much of the week and will only slowly weaken. We have great football and stargazing weather this week. Expect lows in the lower to middle 70s and seasonable highs in the lower to middle 90s with a heat index 100-105.

The humidity will increase by mid to late week touching off splash and dash thunderstorms but not the several hours of drenching rain we have seen so often this summer and it does look great for the Jaguars pre-season opener on Thursday and plenty of great baseball weather for the Jumbo Shrimp back in town on Wednesday.

In the tropics, there is a slim chance for some development way out in the Atlantic, and as I tweeted over the weekend it is expected to pose no threat to land and will be a "fish storm." The big threats remain in the Pacific as we continue to watch Hector that should pass just south of Hawaii with some impacts by mid to late week.

