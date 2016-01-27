JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A warm evening expected with a nice ocean breeze. Temperatures once again on Sunday will be in the 80s, near 90 degrees.

Some coastal showers may linger from the overnight into Sunday morning as they try to work west with the developing sea breeze. Any additional showers should be inland after the noon hour. Plenty of sun in between, and the breeze should keep temperatures from feeling too hot.

Maybe a shower around for the tailgaters at the Bank, but otherwise a nice, warm September game day expected. Highs near 90 around kick off. Go Jags!

Keep your eyes to the sky to welcome in the Harvest Moon! The fall equinox is 9:54 pm tonight, it won't feel like fall for quite some time however. Temperatures near 90 all week long..

TROPICS: Tropical Depression 11 has formed, but not a threat, will likely dissipate over the next 24-48 hours. Tropical Storm Kirk has also developed, this system still over 3,000 miles away from the U.S. We will monitor closely, as of now, no concerns over the next 5 days.

We are watching two other disorganized tropical systems. Each on either side of Bermuda should become more organized by Monday. Keep checking back for updates.

