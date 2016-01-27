JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As Florence continues to crawl west through the Carolinas, record rainfall and flooding is expected through Monday. Locally, we remain on the dry side, so expect plenty of hot sunshine this weekend.

Temperatures today will climb in to the mid 90s with real feel temperatures around 100 degrees, under lots of sunshine! On Sunday, a bit more moisture filters in and as a result it'll feel humid. After what should be a feisty sunrise, we'll see plenty of sun which could fuel a few thunderstorms. Mainly isolated after 2pm or so.

It'll be hot and steamy for those tailgaters headed to The Bank on Sunday! Temperatures well into the 90s. Keep an eye to the sky for a storm around kick-off. Go Jags!

Look for a gradual increase in thunderstorms as we head into Monday and the upcoming workweek. Eyes still remain on the tropics as we'll keep you updated on the struggling Isaac in the Caribbean and Florence in the Carolinas.

More information on Florence and the rest of the tropics can be found here.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

