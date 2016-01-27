JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We are closely watching the development of a tropical cyclone into the Gulf of Mexico by next week, for us, we could start to see some increasing tropical showers and elevated tides by later on Monday into Tuesday.

But until we get into the wet week next week, the weekend looks beautiful! Expect that fresh ocean breeze to continue, plenty of sun and temperatures in the upper 80s. Strong surf & rip currents along the beach, with only a few afternoon showers expected Sunday.

As we increase tropical showers to start next week, we'll also be watching the tides. Excessive tides (+1-2ft) are expected through Thursday with the persistent onshore breeze. Which will at times next week will gust upwards of 30 mph. By the end of next week we will watch for an increase in stronger to severe thunderstorms.

Direct impacts from what will likely be Michael would hold off until the end of next week and be well west of the First Coast. Those from Pensacola and the Panhandle to the Gulf coasts of Alabama and Mississippi need to closely monitor the forecast.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

