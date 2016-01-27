JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It looks like a tropical cyclone will form over the Caribbean over the next few days and then head into the Gulf. For us this would mean a wet week starting about Monday. Keep checking back.

CARIBBEAN LOW: We have our eyes on energy in the Caribbean all the way to The East Pacific. We may see an increase in tide levels, wind and rain next week as that energy slowly heads north. Keep checking back for updates.

LESLIE is a large cyclone that has hurricane force gusts. Its main impact will be felt over the open Atlantic. But it will continue to send a long period swell with elevated rip risk our way for days.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

© 2018 WTLV