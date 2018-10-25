JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- You can wear the shorts to the ballot box. Take some extra water. Record highs We should be at 76 for highs this time of year. Highs today in the middle to upper 80s. Temperatures will continue to run about 10 degrees above average thru Wednesday with more record highs possible. If we do see a shower it likely will be after polls close in Waycross.

Wednesday-Friday an active pattern returns with scattered showers and storms likely. The cooler air looks to win over by the weekend.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet

© 2018 WTLV