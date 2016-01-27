JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Balmy breezes off the ocean and very little in the way of showers for the next several days.

The area of showers over The Caribbean are only expected to organize and move north slowly.

CARIBBEAN LOW: We have our eyes on energy in the Caribbean, where a cluster of showers and thunderstorms will increase our rain chances next week. We may see an increase in tides, wind and rain later next week. Keep checking back for updates.

LESLIE is a large cyclone that has hurricane force gusts. Its main impact will be felt over the open Atlantic. But it will continue to send a long period swell with elevated rip risk our way for days.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

© 2018 WTLV