JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Today the sunshine and nice fresh Bahama breeze wins the day! Yes we cannot rule out a brief 5 minute or 5 drop shower but most of us stay dry! Today's high in the upper 80s to near 90.

Florence will not impact our weather through the weekend but it will increase our rip currents so even though we have plenty of nice beach weather on the sand it will be rough in the water.

Although Florence is now a tropical storm, re-intensification is expected and Florence may be a major hurricane again by Tuesday. This it will stir up plenty of motion in the ocean. We can expect dangerous rip currents to increase through Wednesday. Surf will be strongest Tuesday-Thursday with surf as high as 6-10 feet.

More information on the tropics can be found here.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

© 2018 WTLV