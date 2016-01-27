JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The heat is on again today and into the weekend! Back to school for the kids, so be sure they stay hydrated with highs in the 90s. Real feel temperatures will be in the triple digits!

A few isolated thunderstorms will cruise in from the west this afternoon. Most activity will likely be after 4 pm and coming to an end closer to 7 pm.

It's National Fishing Month and we have great fishing weather through the weekend to catch that super snapper! The best fishing times will be in the morning hours with widely scattered afternoon storms both Saturday and Sunday but both days will feature more sunshine than storms.

We have the biggest meteor shower of the year on Sunday night and it does look like viewing will improve in time for the peak in the wee hours of Monday morning.

The more widespread rain is still on track for Monday.

