JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We are the Back to School headquarters and it will be a beautiful Back to School forecast today with the next round of rain holding off in most areas until after 4 p.m. Storms may linger once again into the evening with highs in the lower 90s. The main impacts today will be lightning and heavy rain but an isolated storm or two could produce wind gusts of 50-60 mph with small hail.

Our storm season settles down by Thursday with our hottest weather of the year on the way. We could top out in the upper 90s to near 100 without the humidity.

No surprises in the tropics. IT REMAINS QUIET!!

