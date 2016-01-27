JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Back to school for Clay and Putnam Counties and back to another active afternoon with storms erupting by early afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Lightning and heavy rain will be our main impacts. Kids will need a safe and dry ride home. Most areas will see storms fade once again by 6 p.m. although areas west of highway 301 and southeast Georgia may have a lingering storm into the early evening.

Wednesday our stormy pattern simmers down. It's our transition day with decreasing thunderstorm activity.

Thursday-Weekend a heat wave sets in with below average rain chances. Highs may push 100 in hotter spots by late week!

Tropics remain nice and quiet as expected.

