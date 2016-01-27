JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Back to school and back to a stormy afternoon. Ware County kids may have a light shower before 7 a.m. at the bus stop this morning but make sure you have a safe and dry ride home with thunderstorms in the area by 2 p.m. Our main round of rain with a huge storm window from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. This may include a severe thunderstorm or two. Keep those apps handy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Stuff the Bus Friday looks much drier to drop supplies off and this weekend still on track for the best weather of the week with only isolated storms.

Tropics remain quiet in the Atlantic Basin with a much different pattern than the last two active years for us. But we will stay prepared.

