JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Back to School and back in nature's sauna today in St. Johns, Flagler, Baker and Nassau Counties. The big story will be making sure kids stay hydrated with highs in the lower to middle 90s. There will only be a 30% chance of isolated storms between 4-7 p.m. The last weekend of summer vacation for Duval County kids is still on track for more heat than storms with only isolated storms Saturday and widely scattered late day storms Sunday. Highs lower to middle 90s.

It's National Fishing Month and we have great fishing weather through the weekend to catch that super snapper! The best fishing times will be in the morning hours with widely scattered afternoon storms both Saturday and Sunday but both days will feature more sunshine than storms.

We have the biggest meteor shower of the year on Sunday night and it does look like viewing will improve in time for the peak in the wee hours of Monday morning.

The more widespread rain is still on track for Monday.

