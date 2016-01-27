JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- 5AM WEEKEND update: We say goodbye to summer and scorching heat and hello to fresh ocean breezes, plenty of sunshine and bright harvest moonlight this weekend. Rain chances remain low through the weekend with only a slight chance of a morning shower along the coast today and Saturday. Sunday we will have a better chance of a pop up shower but any rain will be brief at best with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Winning weather for the Jaguars! Any rain downtown should be before game time at high noon and it will not amount to much.

TROPICS: Our next big threat should hold off until the first week of October. We are watching several disorganized tropical waves with the big storm being the Saharan Dust coming off Africa choking off the tropics for now. We take it a day at a time. Keep checking back.

