JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Good Morning! Nature turns up the heat today but the humidity really does not kick in until this weekend. Expect a gorgeous opening round with highs in the lower 80s at the Stadium Course to the upper 80s to near 90 inland. A northwest breeze turns southeast this afternoon at 6-12 mph.

Friday expect mostly sunny skies with rising humidity levels and the hottest day of the year. But this is not summer heat! Make sure to hydrate, take breaks from the sun in the many activity tents, wear hats, sunscreen and light colored clothing. Highs hit the middle to upper 80s at TPC-Sawgrass to the lower 90 inland.

Mother's Day Weekend: A low pressure develops across South Florida but does not make a sharp move to the north until Monday. We will have increasing clouds with a 30% chance of late day showers on Sunday. But rain now not expecting the rain to cause any delays for Championship Sunday. The best chance of rain should hold off until Monday thru Wednesday. Highs will be more comfortable in the lower to middle 80s at the Stadium Course to near 90 inland.

