JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The stormy pattern continues into much of the upcoming work week, with no big break from the thunderstorms any time soon. Be weather aware over the next few days!

Another sun-filled morning Monday will give way to thunderstorms likely after 2:00 p.m. Thunderstorms are expected to develop out of the west and migrate east, with most activity ending around 7:00 p.m. Jacksonville sees its heaviest rain between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m. Highs will be near 90 degrees.

The storm door remains open as we head into this week with high pressure over the Atlantic and troughing (or frontal systems) to our northwest. The hot, humid & stormy flow out of the south-southwest will continue through at least Wednesday and Thursday, which look to be our stormiest and cloudiest days to come. By the first weekend of August, we'll see a drier, east breeze as high pressure rules our forecast - hint hint, brighter and sunnier days with lower rain chances!

Also as we head toward August, you may want to notch up your tropical cyclone awareness. August through October is the core of our Atlantic Hurricane Season. For now, however, no tropical development is expected within the next 5 days as they continue to stay nice and quiet. Good news!

