JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As we start Sunday, the few, isolated coastal showers will hang around through sunrise. Our better chance for rain today will likely be after 1 pm as the sea breeze sparks some thunderstorms. These shouldn't last too long, with the main storm window from 2 - 5 pm, with the majority of the showers clearing off to the west by 4 or 5.

Highs again will be near 90 degrees, and likely to be near 90 degrees all week long. Some drier conditions are expected as we head into the workweek. Onshore flow is expected to continue, so we can't completely rule out the rain. However, rain chances are likely to stay low through Thursday with only isolated activity expected.

Tropics: In the Atlantic, things are quiet over the next 5 days or so. We'll keep an eye to the deep tropical Atlantic waters as we head into September and approach peak season.

© 2018 WTLV