JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- After a record of thunderstorms for June and July we go for 2 in a row for August.

Thursday looks to be more active and with storms coming in earlier.

Friday will be the transition day.

Weekend. Lots of sun and little in the need for thunderstorm concern

Tropics remain quiet for now, with no development expected in our part of the world for the next five days.

© 2018 WTLV