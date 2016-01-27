JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- All eyes on the best golfers in the world and the thermometers. It's our hottest day of the year. Highs in the upper 80s by early afternoon at TPC Sawgrass and a heat index in the lower 90s. A sea breeze will provide some relief at 2:45 p.m. Inland areas rocket into the lower to middle 90s as our heat dome high pressure pins the sea breeze close to the coast.

Mother's Day Weekend: A low pressure slowly develops in the Gulf of Mexico but does not make a sharp move to the north and west until Monday. We will have increasing clouds with a 30% chance of late day showers on Sunday. But rain now not expecting to cause any delays for Championship Sunday. The best chance of rain should hold off until Monday thru Wednesday.

