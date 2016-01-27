JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A sunnier Saturday is on the way.

Some dry air finally filters in Saturday, so expect some sunshine to return! There may be a brief, early morning shower or two south of Duval County, but after 8am we should be dry. Slight chance for an isolated thunderstorms around 4pm. Highs rebound into the 90s.

Sunday, expect more of a typical summertime day around the First Coast. Hot and humid with highs in the l90s. Sunshine for the first portions of our day with scattered thunderstorms developing closer to 3pm.

Enjoy the break while it lasts. Soaker will return by Monday and Tuesday.

