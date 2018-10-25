JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Happy Friday! We are ready for the weekend and need to be ready for possible strong storms this afternoon with wind gusts of 50 mph possible. Thunderstorms increase after 2 p.m. and peak by late day and early evening. We will dry out for football by 8 p.m. Highs today near 80. We turn much cooler this evening with lows by morning in the 40s inland!

Saturday is our bright and brisk today with highs only in the upper 60s. Take a jacket to porch fest. Sunday our next round of rain arrives in the afternoon and warmer with highs in the middle 70s.

TROPICS: The swell and rip current risk from Oscar will now drop off.

© 2018 WTLV