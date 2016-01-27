JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Happy Friday! Bermuda high pressure builds in so we do expect a break in our storm season in time for the weekend. Today we track a sea breeze thunderstorm in our coastal counties between 1-4 p.m. This activity quickly shifts west in time for the drive home and evening plans. Highs in the upper 80s beach to lower 90s inland.

Saturday we plenty of high pressure in control keeping our rain chances at 30% for Jacksonville. The best chance of a storm will be in southeast Georgia where rain chances will be at 40%. Lower chances of rain at the beach and south of town. Highs in the lower to middle 90s.

Sunday high pressure still in control with our storm zone mainly south of Jacksonville but still only a 30% of a storm. It looks like lower rain chances north of town. Highs remain in the lower to middle 90s.

The tropics are nice and quiet with a few gusty showers in the north Atlantic with Ernesto that is weakening and a weak tropical wave heading to the windward islands. Do not see a FLORENCE developing for the next 7-10 days.

